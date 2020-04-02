Teen accused of killing pregnant woman, baby to be tried as adult

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child, as well as injuring her young daughter, will stand trial as an adult.

Jamal Voss, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder of Alexis Branch and her unborn daughter, and attempted first-degree murder after Branch’s 8-year-old daughter and another person were injured in the December 2019 shooting.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Voss was transferred from juvenile court to adult court after a hearing on Wednesday before Haywood County Juvenile Court Judge Roland Reid.

Branch was 8 months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Branch’s 8-year-old daughter was paralyzed over parts of her body as a result, according to the TBI.

Voss remains in custody without bond while he awaits his first appearance in Haywood County Circuit Court.