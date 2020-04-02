Teen accused of killing pregnant woman, baby to be tried as adult

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child, as well as injuring her young daughter, will stand trial as an adult.

Voss, Jamal (1)

Jamal Voss, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder of Alexis Branch and her unborn daughter, and attempted first-degree murder after Branch’s 8-year-old daughter and another person were injured in the December 2019 shooting.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Voss was transferred from juvenile court to adult court after a hearing on Wednesday before Haywood County Juvenile Court Judge Roland Reid.

Branch was 8 months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Branch’s 8-year-old daughter was paralyzed over parts of her body as a result, according to the TBI.

Voss remains in custody without bond while he awaits his first appearance in Haywood County Circuit Court.

Categories: Crime, Local News, News

Related Posts