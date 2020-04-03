Juvenile charged in connection with Breezewood Cove double homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has charged a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the double homicide that occurred March 31 on Breezewood Cove, according to a news release.

The release says the juvenile has been taken into custody and formally charged with two counts of Second Degree Murder.

The juvenile is currently being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center. A hearing date has not been set as of yet.

Based on the findings of the investigation, it appears that the shooting occurred during an illegal drug transaction.

The investigation is still on going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.