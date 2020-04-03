Mugshots : Madison County : 04/02/20 – 04/03/20

1/6 Martez Poe Aggravated burglary, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/6 James Bright Simple domestic assault

3/6 James Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/6 Jarvis Johnson Disorderly conduct

5/6 Jeanette Cloar Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/6 Mikael Bond Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, violation of community corrections











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.