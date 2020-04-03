Police seek ID in auto burglary and property theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police need help in identifying a suspect in an auto burglary and theft of property.

According to a news release, a truck was burglarized on Fairway Boulevard on March 16.

The release states three suspects were seen in neighborhood videos attempting to gain entry into vehicles.

One of the suspects stole a rifle and ammunition out of a truck.

One of the suspects was wearing a red “NY” hoodie with designs on the hood.

If you have any information, please contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.