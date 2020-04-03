Police seek ID in Walmart theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft from Walmart.

Police say two men asked a cashier at Walmart on Emporium Drive for change Thursday. The men gave the cashier five $100 bills and asked for $20 bills, according to a news release.

The release says when the cashier went to make change, the men grabbed the money and left.

Anyone with information or who can identify the men is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.