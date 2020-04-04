3,321 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 43 deaths, 311 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 4. In addition, 43 people have died, 311 are hospitalized. Another 416 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 10

Bedford County – 8

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 2

Blount County – 34

Bradley County – 21

Campbell County – 5

Cannon County – 4

Carroll County – 6

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 12

Chester County – 6

Claiborne County – 2

Clay County – 1

Cocke County – 1

Coffee County – 4

Cumberland County – 23

Davidson County – 741

DeKalb County – 5

Dickson County – 22

Dyer County – 7

Fayette County – 18

Fentress County – 1

Franklin County – 12

Gibson County – 8

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 3

Greene County – 16

Grundy County – 12

Hamblen County – 4

Hamilton County – 70

Hardeman County — 6

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 9

Haywood County — 2

Henry County — 4

Hickman County – 1

Houston County – 1

Humphreys County – 3

Jackson County – 3

Jefferson County – 6

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 99

Lauderdale County – 2

Lawrence County – 3

Lewis County – 2

Lincoln County – 5

Loudon County – 13

Macon County – 7

Madison County – 19

Marion County – 16

Marshall County – 4

Maury County – 21

McMinn County – 3

McNairy County — 3

Meigs County – 2

Monroe County – 6

Montgomery County – 46

Morgan County — 4

Obion County — 2

Overton County – 2

Perry County – 2

Polk County – 3

Putnam County – 52

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 51

Rutherford County – 140

Scott County – 3

Sequatchie County – 2

Sevier County – 13

Shelby County – 689

Smith County – 3

Sullivan County – 18

Stewart — 1

Sumner County – 301

Tipton County – 31

Trousdale County — 7

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 1

Warren County – 1

Washington County – 22

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 1

White County – 2

Williamson County – 239

Wilson County – 82

Residents of other states/countries – 218

Pending – 63

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.