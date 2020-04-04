3,321 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 43 deaths, 311 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 4. In addition, 43 people have died, 311 are hospitalized. Another 416 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 10
- Bedford County – 8
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 2
- Blount County – 34
- Bradley County – 21
- Campbell County – 5
- Cannon County – 4
- Carroll County – 6
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 12
- Chester County – 6
- Claiborne County – 2
- Clay County – 1
- Cocke County – 1
- Coffee County – 4
- Cumberland County – 23
- Davidson County – 741
- DeKalb County – 5
- Dickson County – 22
- Dyer County – 7
- Fayette County – 18
- Fentress County – 1
- Franklin County – 12
- Gibson County – 8
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 3
- Greene County – 16
- Grundy County – 12
- Hamblen County – 4
- Hamilton County – 70
- Hardeman County — 6
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 9
- Haywood County — 2
- Henry County — 4
- Hickman County – 1
- Houston County – 1
- Humphreys County – 3
- Jackson County – 3
- Jefferson County – 6
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 99
- Lauderdale County – 2
- Lawrence County – 3
- Lewis County – 2
- Lincoln County – 5
- Loudon County – 13
- Macon County – 7
- Madison County – 19
- Marion County – 16
- Marshall County – 4
- Maury County – 21
- McMinn County – 3
- McNairy County — 3
- Meigs County – 2
- Monroe County – 6
- Montgomery County – 46
- Morgan County — 4
- Obion County — 2
- Overton County – 2
- Perry County – 2
- Polk County – 3
- Putnam County – 52
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 51
- Rutherford County – 140
- Scott County – 3
- Sequatchie County – 2
- Sevier County – 13
- Shelby County – 689
- Smith County – 3
- Sullivan County – 18
- Stewart — 1
- Sumner County – 301
- Tipton County – 31
- Trousdale County — 7
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 1
- Warren County – 1
- Washington County – 22
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 1
- White County – 2
- Williamson County – 239
- Wilson County – 82
- Residents of other states/countries – 218
- Pending – 63
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.