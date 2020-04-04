3,321 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 43 deaths, 311 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 3,321 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, April 4. In addition, 43 people have died, 311 are hospitalized. Another 416 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 10
  • Bedford County – 8
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 2
  • Blount County – 34
  • Bradley County – 21
  • Campbell County – 5
  • Cannon County – 4
  • Carroll County – 6
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 12
  • Chester County – 6
  • Claiborne County – 2
  • Clay County – 1
  • Cocke County – 1
  • Coffee County – 4
  • Cumberland County – 23
  • Davidson County – 741
  • DeKalb County – 5
  • Dickson County – 22
  • Dyer County – 7
  • Fayette County – 18
  • Fentress County – 1
  • Franklin County – 12
  • Gibson County – 8
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 3
  • Greene County – 16
  • Grundy County – 12
  • Hamblen County – 4
  • Hamilton County – 70
  • Hardeman County — 6
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 9
  • Haywood County — 2
  • Henry County — 4
  • Hickman County – 1
  • Houston County – 1
  • Humphreys County – 3
  • Jackson County – 3
  • Jefferson County – 6
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 99
  • Lauderdale County – 2
  • Lawrence County – 3
  • Lewis County – 2
  • Lincoln County – 5
  • Loudon County – 13
  • Macon County – 7
  • Madison County – 19
  • Marion County – 16
  • Marshall County – 4
  • Maury County – 21
  • McMinn County – 3
  • McNairy County — 3
  • Meigs County – 2
  • Monroe County – 6
  • Montgomery County – 46
  • Morgan County — 4
  • Obion County — 2
  • Overton County – 2
  • Perry County – 2
  • Polk County – 3
  • Putnam County – 52
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 51
  • Rutherford County – 140
  • Scott County – 3
  • Sequatchie County – 2
  • Sevier County – 13
  • Shelby County – 689
  • Smith County – 3
  • Sullivan County – 18
  • Stewart — 1
  • Sumner County – 301
  • Tipton County – 31
  • Trousdale County — 7
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 1
  • Warren County – 1
  • Washington County – 22
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 1
  • White County – 2
  • Williamson County – 239
  • Wilson County – 82
  • Residents of other states/countries – 218
  • Pending – 63

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

