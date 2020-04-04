A Scattered Shower or Stray Storm Can’t Be Ruled Out This Weekend

Weather Update – 7:40 a.m. – Saturday, April 4th

A scattered shower or stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out over the weekend, but most areas will dodge rainfall. A cold front will move through the area and stall out to our south. An area of low pressure will bring more organized rain and storms just to our south.

Skies will be cloudy into much of the day, but there will be breaks of sunshine at times in the mix as well! Highs will be in the lower 70’s.

Enjoy the dry weather if you can, we only have a slight chance for stray showers and thunderstorms and they look likeliest later in the evening. Thunderstorms are more likely Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and temperatures will warm up until we reach the 80s on Wednesday. Colder weather may return for Easter Weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com