Jacksonians head out to buy last minute supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans are heading to stores to grab some last minute supplies.

Friday afternoon, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris announced they are issuing a shelter at home order.

Shoppers headed out to Home Depot and Target for some last minute supplies.

“I’m doing my last minute shopping. Getting toilet paper, laundry detergent, stuff that me and my kids need and food as well,” shopper, Kiera Jones said.

“Going to be painting the inside of our house and get some chores done with the family so just taking advantage of the last beautiful day,” shopper, Alan Teel.

The order will take effect this Sunday, April 5 at 12:01 a.m.