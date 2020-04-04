Locals prepare for shelter at home order

JACKSON, Tenn. — Before the shelter at home order goes into effect, many people spent the day preparing for an extended period of time at home in Jackson.

Shoppers headed out to their local Kroger and Walmart stores to pick up some food and shoppers say they feel prepared.

“I’m not taking any chances and with that being the case. I just wanted to go ahead and get out and get everything we need and really had no plans in getting out until things kind of start to change,” shopper Brian Carter said.

“The weekend is about the only time when I can get out, so I try to get out early, get things done so I can get home so I can just stay home the rest of the day,” shopper Vickie Broadway said.

The order states you can only leave your home for life-sustaining activities, essential government functions or to operate businesses with life-sustaining services.

Life-sustaining businesses including grocery stores will remain open, but there will be some changes.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says this order is necessary to help keep residents safe.