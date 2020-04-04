Official answers questions about applying for unemployment

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to leaders with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, more than 123,000 people have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks.

“Many of those people have never had to access to the unemployment system before, so it can be confusing,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development director of communications, Chris Cannon.

If you are a business owner and are uncertain of when your business will reopen, enter 16 weeks from the date of filing.

Employers then provide a list of employee names and required information to file a claim on behalf of employees.

“Once you click on unemployment benefits, you’ll click on ‘file a claim’ and then you’ll have to register there, and you’ll get a username and password and that will start you on the process of filing for your claim,” Cannon said.

“If your employer has filed a claim on your behalf, you won’t have to file an individual claim. If you are uncertain if your employer has filed a claim, call your employer to confirm,” Cannon said.

Cannon says he is not aware of any scams, but be careful if you do come across one.

“To apply for unemployment benefits, it is a totally free process. You don’t have to pay anybody,” Cannon said.

If you’re self-employed, the application asks if you are the owner or operator of a business or farm. You must select ‘yes.’

The application will also ask if within the last 12 months have you received a notice of termination or layoff from your job or if you are separating from military service, you need to select ‘no.’

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Thursday, any Tennessee small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis are eligible to apply for loan assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s new paycheck protection program.

The only trusted website to file for unemployment is jobs4tn.gov.

For small business resources, click here.