Restaurant makes changes during pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn.–Many restaurants made changes to their operations in response to orders from officials.

Old Town Spaghetti Store in Jackson recently added a delivery driver, and offers curbside service.

Employees wear gloves while carrying orders out to customers.

General manager Gunter Bell says he plans to bring in an extra cashier this week to help with answering phones.

The restaurant stopped selling some items like steaks or certain seafood because they expire faster.

Bell says he’s thankful for customer support through these changes.

“A lot of them are saying they could’ve cooked but they’re coming out just to support us so we don’t have to shut down. It really means a lot,” Bell said.

Customers are also not allowed inside to dine in or pick up an order.