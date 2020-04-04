Sheriff’s department recruits volunteers for at-risk populations

ALAMO, Tenn.–One sheriff’s department wants to serve the public in a new way.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused major life changes for everyone, and might’ve made it even harder for some to get what they need.

“Right now, everything is different, and we were just sitting around thinking about what we could do to keep people safe here because we’d have a real problem if we got a case here,” Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce said.

That brainstorming between Sheriff Klyce and others who work at the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department led to an idea.

The department posted on Facebook Friday morning calling for volunteers to help at risk community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say they’ve had an overwhelming response to the call for help, and they say, they’re not surprised by it.

“When you call for help, you’re going to get it. People respond really well, and we know we’re going to be able to do this, and do it for our seniors and whoever needs it,” Lieutenant Roy Mosier said.

Several individuals and organizations already offered up their help for essential errands, like picking up groceries or medicine.

“Throughout the day, if they run out of things, need things, or they get medicine called in from the doctor’s office, we’re able to pick that up for them later in the day,” Lieutenant Mosier said.

“I’d just encourage people, especially elderly and people who have lowered immune systems or other underlying health problems to take advantage of this instead of getting out,” Sheriff Klyce said.

“We want to be able to get that done for them, and give them some comfort and peace of mind of knowing that option is there,” Lieutenant Mosier said.

If you need help, call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 696-2104.

You’ll be paired with a volunteer to help you with what you need.

If you want to volunteer, call the sheriff’s office at the number above or email the sheriff at tklyce@me.com.