Staying Mainly Dry Sunday

Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Saturday, April 4th –

Saturday gave us partly sunny skies and mild temperatures, where highs ranged from low to mid 70s. As we enter the night, expect it to stay quiet. Some of the cloud cover we’ve been dealing with today is expected to break apart a bit tonight and will allow us to cool into the lower 50s, upper 40s by the morning. A stray shower is possible into the night and early Sunday, but otherwise expect the weekend to remain dry.

Highs will be into the lower 70s once again Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds varying through the day. We will be entering a warm pattern through the first half of the week thanks to an upper ridge building across the central U.S. This will allow for temperatures to reach the 80s by mid-week. Rain chances will vary each day, with scattered showers and storms being more likely by Tuesday.

