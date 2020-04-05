JMCSS updates locations for meal pickup

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has added two locations for drive-thru pickup.

A news release from JMCSS now shows the following locations:

  • Arlington
  • Denmark
  • Isaac Lane
  • Northeast Middle
  • North Parkway Middle
  • South Elementary
  • Thelma Barker
  • West Bemis Middle
  • Alexander Elementary parking lot
  • Hope Center parking lot
  • Beech Bluff Community Center parking lot

Pickup for 334 Commerce Street will begin on April 6, and pickup for Beech Bluff Community Center will begin on April 13.

Meals are still scheduled to continue through April 24, according to the release.

The release says the USDA says children are no longer required to be present for pickup.

