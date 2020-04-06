Mugshots : Madison County : 04/03/20 – 04/06/20 April 6, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Emily Daniel Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Brittany Harris Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Caleb Lindsey Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Curtis Clark Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Daveon Heard Theft under $10,000, forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Deeuntaye Jackson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Devonta Johnson Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jarvis Bryant Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Jerry Minor Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Johnathan Bauder Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Justice Batchelor Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Melvin Gunn Simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Senquez Bowman Evading arrest, violation of probation, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tevin Mays Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest