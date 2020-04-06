Mugshots : Madison County : 04/03/20 – 04/06/20

1/14 Emily Daniel Violation of community corrections

2/14 Brittany Harris Unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/14 Caleb Lindsey Theft under $10,000

4/14 Curtis Clark Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/14 Daveon Heard Theft under $10,000, forgery

6/14 Deeuntaye Jackson Aggravated domestic assault

7/14 Devonta Johnson Vandalism

8/14 Jarvis Bryant Failure to appear



9/14 Jerry Minor Simple domestic assault

10/14 Johnathan Bauder Simple domestic assault

11/14 Justice Batchelor Simple domestic assault

12/14 Melvin Gunn Simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest

13/14 Senquez Bowman Evading arrest, violation of probation, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest

14/14 Tevin Mays Aggravated robbery





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/03/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/06/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.