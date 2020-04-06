School board provides updates on projects, school closings

JACKSON, Tenn. — This month’s work sessions and meeting of the Jackson-Madison County School Board is being held online by video conference because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At Monday’s work session there were updates on the construction contract for K-8 schools, as well as updates on projects.

Superintendent Ray Washington says site work at Madison Academic High School and interior work on Jackson Central-Merry is planned to start sometime this week.

Washington says whether students will return to finish the school year depends on a decision by the governor.

“Of course you know we’re out until April 24, per the governor, and we’re waiting for him to set guidance for the rest of the year. I understand that he is going to do that in the next week or two,” Washington said.

Washington says in the mean time they’ll continue to supply students with educational material and meals.

They also plan on working on other minor construction projects of some of the schools over the summer.