Mugshots : Madison County : 04/06/20 – 04/07/20

1/4 Tobias Parker Simple domestic assault

2/4 Anecia Young Theft under $1,000, Schedule III drug violations

3/4 Christevon Godwin Assault, failure to appear

4/4 Linda Diane Pirtle Violation of community corrections







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/06/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/07/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.