The Pictsweet Company – Electrician Level 1

Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION:

High school diploma or GED Vocational training a plus. Journeyman certification not necessary.

EXPERIENCE: Three (3) years industrial experience; no commercial or residential experience.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules/signs, operating and maintenance instructions and procedures.

OTHER:

Ability to obtain OSHA Forklift Certification Must be able to work 12-hour shift Must be able to work weekends; including holidays

4.Must be able to work rotating shifts

5.Must possess own tools of the trade

REASONING ABILITY:

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out essential functions of the job.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, use

hands and fingers to handle or feel objects, tools or controls, and reach with hands and arms. The

employee is required to stoop, crouch, or crawl.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds; frequently lifts and/or moves up to 25 pounds; and occasionally lifts and/or moves up to 100 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include peripheral vision, depth perception and the

ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee may regularly work in outside weather

conditions and is regularly exposed to wet and/or humid conditions. The employee frequently

works near moving mechanical parts. The employee may regularly work in a cold environment

with frozen vegetables.

The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.

