The Pictsweet Company – Electrician Level 1
Electrician Level 1 (Bells Plant)
Location: Bells, TN (125 Park Avenue)
Job Description
POSITION SUMMARY
Installs and repairs electrical systems, apparatus, and electrical components of industrial machinery and equipment.
ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS
- Installs power supply wiring and conduit for newly installed machines and equipment such as conveyors and programmable controllers.
- Connects power supply wires to machines and equipment, and connects and connects cables and wires between machines and equipment.
- Diagnoses malfunctioning apparatus such as transformers, motors, and lightening fixtures and replaces damaged or broken wires and cables.
- Tests malfunctioning machinery and discusses malfunction with other maintenance workers to properly diagnose malfunction.
- Replaces faulty electrical components of machinery such as relays, switches, and motors and positions sensing devices.
- Replaces electric motor bearings and rewires motors.
- Plans layout of wiring and installs wiring conduit and electrical apparatus in buildings.
- Diagnoses and replaces faulty mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic components of machines and equipment.
- Follows all safety guidelines set forth by the Company.
- Maintains work areas clean and organized as per monthly sanitation schedule.
- Assists other departments.
- Will don personal protective equipment (PPE) before commencing work.
13. Performs other duties as assigned.
Requirements
QUALIFICATIONS
EDUCATION:
- High school diploma or GED
- Vocational training a plus. Journeyman certification not necessary.
EXPERIENCE: Three (3) years industrial experience; no commercial or residential experience.
LANGUAGE SKILLS: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules/signs, operating and maintenance instructions and procedures.
OTHER:
- Ability to obtain OSHA Forklift Certification
- Must be able to work 12-hour shift
- Must be able to work weekends; including holidays
4.Must be able to work rotating shifts
5.Must possess own tools of the trade
REASONING ABILITY:
Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out essential functions of the job.
PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, walk, use
hands and fingers to handle or feel objects, tools or controls, and reach with hands and arms. The
employee is required to stoop, crouch, or crawl.
The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 50 pounds; frequently lifts and/or moves up to 25 pounds; and occasionally lifts and/or moves up to 100 pounds.
Specific vision abilities required by this job include peripheral vision, depth perception and the
ability to adjust focus.
WORK ENVIRONMENT:
The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
While performing the duties of this job, the employee may regularly work in outside weather
conditions and is regularly exposed to wet and/or humid conditions. The employee frequently
works near moving mechanical parts. The employee may regularly work in a cold environment
with frozen vegetables.
The noise level in the work environment is usually loud.
