The Pictsweet Company – Forklift Operator

Requirements

Experience:

Forklift experience preferred.

Qualifications:

Cognitive & Psychological

Achieve satisfactory assessment score for forklift drivers.

Physical

Successfully pass minimum 20/40 vision test.

Must be able to work in a 35 degree Fahrenheit environment for the duration of a 9 hour shift (up to 3 hours continuously).*

Must be able to operate a stand-up forklift for the duration of a 9 hour shift (up to one hour continuously).*

Must be able to periodically hand stack full pallet quantities of cased goods. Cases weigh up to 36 pounds.*

Must occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.*

*As determined by “fit for duty” assessment by medical professional.

Other

Must pass Pictsweet’s forklift certification program.

Must be willing to work extended hours as needed (including weekends and holidays).

