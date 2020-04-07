The Pictsweet Company – Forklift Operator

Forklift Operator Level 1-Freshpack (Bells Plant)

Location: Bells, TN (125 Park Avenue)

Job Description

Summary of Essential Duties:.

  • Operate an electric forklift safely and efficiently.
  • Use forklift to move palletized cased goods to a stretch wrapper or to the staging area.
  • Properly conducts pre-shift forklift inspection and completes forklift inspection sheet.
  • Trains to Pictsweet Food Safety and GMP procedures and complies with requirements.
  • Follows personnel safety procedures.
  • Complies with attendance guidelines.

 

Requirements

.

Experience:

  • Forklift experience preferred.

 

Qualifications:

  • Cognitive & Psychological
  • Achieve satisfactory assessment score for forklift drivers.
  • Physical
  • Successfully pass minimum 20/40 vision test.
  • Must be able to work in a 35 degree Fahrenheit environment for the duration of a 9 hour shift (up to 3 hours continuously).*
  • Must be able to operate a stand-up forklift for the duration of a 9 hour shift (up to one hour continuously).*
  • Must be able to periodically hand stack full pallet quantities of cased goods.  Cases weigh up to 36 pounds.*
  • Must occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.*

*As determined by “fit for duty” assessment by medical professional.

  • Other
  • Must pass Pictsweet’s forklift certification program.
  • Must be willing to work extended hours as needed (including weekends and holidays).

 

