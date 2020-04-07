The Pictsweet Company – Forklift Operator
Forklift Operator Level 1-Freshpack (Bells Plant)
Location: Bells, TN (125 Park Avenue)
Job Description
Summary of Essential Duties:.
- Operate an electric forklift safely and efficiently.
- Use forklift to move palletized cased goods to a stretch wrapper or to the staging area.
- Properly conducts pre-shift forklift inspection and completes forklift inspection sheet.
- Trains to Pictsweet Food Safety and GMP procedures and complies with requirements.
- Follows personnel safety procedures.
- Complies with attendance guidelines.
Requirements
.
Experience:
- Forklift experience preferred.
Qualifications:
- Cognitive & Psychological
- Achieve satisfactory assessment score for forklift drivers.
- Physical
- Successfully pass minimum 20/40 vision test.
- Must be able to work in a 35 degree Fahrenheit environment for the duration of a 9 hour shift (up to 3 hours continuously).*
- Must be able to operate a stand-up forklift for the duration of a 9 hour shift (up to one hour continuously).*
- Must be able to periodically hand stack full pallet quantities of cased goods. Cases weigh up to 36 pounds.*
- Must occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.*
*As determined by “fit for duty” assessment by medical professional.
- Other
- Must pass Pictsweet’s forklift certification program.
- Must be willing to work extended hours as needed (including weekends and holidays).
#zr