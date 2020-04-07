The Pictsweet Company – Maintenance Mechanic Level 1

Job Description

EXPERIENCE:

Must have at least five years general mechanical experience, preferably with mechanical maintenance of equipment in the same or a related industry. Completion of appropriate vocational/technical school training may be substituted for 2 years of experience.

SPECIAL SKILLS:

Must possess good communication skills. Must have moderate to advanced mechanical skills to diagnose and repair highly complex mechanical problems. Must be a proficient welder (MIG and TIG) with stainless and galvanized steel. Must be reliable. This is normally demonstrated by an excellent attendance record and good performance. Must be able to repetitively reach, push, pull; squat, crawl, climb ladders, walk or stand for prolonged periods of time. Must be able to occasionally lift up to 80 pounds from floor to waist high per shift. Must work in hot, warm or cool temperature for 10 or more hours per shift.

EDUCATION:

Must be able to read signs and basic instructions. Must have basic mathematical reasoning ability (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division). Must have an understanding of mechanical systems (pneumatic, hydraulic, engines, compressors, electrical) related to Pictsweet Maintenance. This level of understanding may be demonstrated by successfully completing a Mechanics exam. A degree from an accredited vocational/technical school; two years post high school strongly preferred.