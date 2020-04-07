The Pictsweet Company – Maintenance Mechanic Level 1
Maintenance Mechanic Level 1 (Bells Plant)
Location: Bells, TN (125 Park Avenue)
Job Description
EXPERIENCE:
Must have at least five years general mechanical experience, preferably with mechanical maintenance of equipment in the same or a related industry. Completion of appropriate vocational/technical school training may be substituted for 2 years of experience.
SPECIAL SKILLS:
Must possess good communication skills. Must have moderate to advanced mechanical skills to diagnose and repair highly complex mechanical problems. Must be a proficient welder (MIG and TIG) with stainless and galvanized steel. Must be reliable. This is normally demonstrated by an excellent attendance record and good performance. Must be able to repetitively reach, push, pull; squat, crawl, climb ladders, walk or stand for prolonged periods of time. Must be able to occasionally lift up to 80 pounds from floor to waist high per shift. Must work in hot, warm or cool temperature for 10 or more hours per shift.
EDUCATION:
Must be able to read signs and basic instructions. Must have basic mathematical reasoning ability (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division). Must have an understanding of mechanical systems (pneumatic, hydraulic, engines, compressors, electrical) related to Pictsweet Maintenance. This level of understanding may be demonstrated by successfully completing a Mechanics exam. A degree from an accredited vocational/technical school; two years post high school strongly preferred.
Requirements
Summary of Essential Duties:
Duties may include but are not limited to the following:.
- Mechanical operation of an assigned production line (for example: Greens Line, Okra Line, Squash Line, Breader Line , Green Bean Line, Onion Line, Chubb Line, etc.)
- Diagnose basic to highly complex mechanical problems. Operate, maintain and repair equipment in efficient and effective manner. Equipment assigned may include, but not be limited to the following: Conveyors, belts, augers, sorters, screens, choppers and related cutting equipment, blanchers and associated line equipment, screens, baths, and sorters, pumps, motors, hydraulic lines and pneumatic equipment and freezer units.
- Perform routine maintenance on all equipment (lubrication, oil change, etc.)
- Monitors condition of equipment and communicate issues/potential problems to management.
- Diagnose and assist in the repair of minor mechanical problems such as belt slippage, tracing electrical failures/shorts, rebuild hydraulic pumps, replacement of pumps, thermostats, and other mechanical parts, etc.
- Diagnose and repair of moderately complex to highly complex mechanical problems such as, tear-down and rebuilding of lines or major mechanical components, replacement of electrical systems, replacement of hydraulic systems, and the diagnosis/repair of computer aided mechanical operations.
- Welds stainless steel and galvanized steel. Fabricates screens, guard rails, platforms, stands, and miscellaneous materials as needed.
- Identify potential problems (mechanical or production flow) and react appropriately.
- Must be physically capable of working in extreme temperatures (heat, humidity, cold).
- Must be able to work up-to 16 continuous hours, or longer.
- Must be able to lift and carry heavy materials, use electrical and manual tools.