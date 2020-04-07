The Pictsweet Company – Package Operator / Mechanic Level 1
Package Operator/Mechanic Level 1 (Bells Plant)
Location: Bells, TN (125 Park Avenue)
Job Description
Summary of Essential Duties:
- Responsible for the operation and mechanical maintenance of assigned packaging line(s).
- Works cooperatively with Supervisors, Maintenance, and line workers to meet productivity standards.
- Sets up line for production runs.
- Capable of running multiple lines.
- Continually monitors packaging equipment, product, packaging and personnel for the production run.
- Maintains safety, quality and production standards for each production run.
- Perform minor mechanical duties including minor repair of all line equipment.
- Maintain and operate ink jet coders as well as case printers.
- Performs preventative maintenance on line equipment as scheduled.
- Communicates progress of line to Supervision.
- Responsible for correcting errors on line.
- Actively develop solutions to limit operational downtime.
- Consistently meet 100% efficiency standards and goals for film and over fill reduction for a sustained period. .
Requirements
Experience:
- This person will normally have 2 years’ experience as a machine operator (or related craft).
- Prefer one-year experience in direct operation and maintenance of machinery similar to those used by Pictsweet.
- Will be capable of running two or more lines and/or performing general mechanical duties.
- Must be able to maintain and repair basic mechanical operations of line equipment.
- Knowledge of hydraulic systems, pneumatic systems, weigh machines, metal detectors, VFFS baggers, and material handling systems.
- Should possess an advanced understanding of packaging systems, applicable to Pictsweet packaging equipment.
Qualifications:
- Cognitive & Psychological
- Must be able to understand basic mathematical computation.
- Must be able to communicate effectively verbally and written in English.
- Must be able to excel in a cooperative team environment.
- Physical
- Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds*.
- Must be able to stand, lift, bend and walk for an extended period.
- Must be able to work in cold environment (30-40 degrees).
*As determined by “fit for duty” assessment by medical professional
