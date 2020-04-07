The Pictsweet Company – Package Operator / Mechanic Level 1

Requirements

Experience:

This person will normally have 2 years’ experience as a machine operator (or related craft).

Prefer one-year experience in direct operation and maintenance of machinery similar to those used by Pictsweet.

Will be capable of running two or more lines and/or performing general mechanical duties.

Must be able to maintain and repair basic mechanical operations of line equipment.

Knowledge of hydraulic systems, pneumatic systems, weigh machines, metal detectors, VFFS baggers, and material handling systems.

Should possess an advanced understanding of packaging systems, applicable to Pictsweet packaging equipment.

Qualifications:

Cognitive & Psychological

Must be able to understand basic mathematical computation.

Must be able to communicate effectively verbally and written in English.

Must be able to excel in a cooperative team environment.

Physical Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds*. Must be able to stand, lift, bend and walk for an extended period. Must be able to work in cold environment (30-40 degrees).



*As determined by “fit for duty” assessment by medical professional

