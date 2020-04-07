The Pictsweet Company – Package Operator / Mechanic Level 1

WBBJ Staff

Package Operator/Mechanic Level 1 (Bells Plant)

Location: Bells, TN (125 Park Avenue)

Job Description

Summary of Essential Duties:

 

  • Responsible for the operation and mechanical maintenance of assigned packaging line(s).
  • Works cooperatively with Supervisors, Maintenance, and line workers to meet productivity standards.
  • Sets up line for production runs.
  • Capable of running multiple lines.
  • Continually monitors packaging equipment, product, packaging and personnel for the production run.
  • Maintains safety, quality and production standards for each production run.
  • Perform minor mechanical duties including minor repair of all line equipment.
  • Maintain and operate ink jet coders as well as case printers.
  • Performs preventative maintenance on line equipment as scheduled.
  • Communicates progress of line to Supervision.
  • Responsible for correcting errors on line.
  • Actively develop solutions to limit operational downtime.
  • Consistently meet 100% efficiency standards and goals for film and over fill reduction for a sustained period.  .

Requirements

Experience:

  • This person will normally have 2 years’ experience as a machine operator (or related craft).
  • Prefer one-year experience in direct operation and maintenance of machinery similar to those used by Pictsweet.
  • Will be capable of running two or more lines and/or performing general mechanical duties.
  • Must be able to maintain and repair basic mechanical operations of line equipment.
  • Knowledge of hydraulic systems, pneumatic systems, weigh machines, metal detectors, VFFS baggers, and material handling systems.
  •  Should possess an advanced understanding of packaging systems, applicable to Pictsweet packaging equipment.

 

Qualifications:

  • Cognitive & Psychological
  • Must be able to understand basic mathematical computation.
  • Must be able to communicate effectively verbally and written in English.
  •  Must be able to excel in a cooperative team environment.
  • Physical
    • Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds*.
    • Must be able to stand, lift, bend and walk for an extended period.
    • Must be able to work in cold environment (30-40 degrees).

*As determined by “fit for duty” assessment by medical professional

#zr

Apply Now
Categories: Job Spot

Related Posts