Wireless reclining furniture recalled

Southern Motion is recalling its wireless power reclining furniture due to a fire hazard.

The lithium-ion batteries used to power the reclining furniture can overheat.

The firm has received six reports of the batteries overheating and causing fires.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact Southern Motion for a free in-home repair.