Assistance for small businesses

Assistance for Small Businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Association prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, veterans organizations, and tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards. For more information, click here.

Paycheck Protection Program Resources