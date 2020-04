Lenox tea kettle recall

Continuum has announced a recall for its Lenox Tea Kettles due to a burn hazard.

The tea kettles can reportedly expel hot water during use.

The firm has received 14 reports of the kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries.

This product was sold at several stores across the country, including Marshalls and TJ Maxx.

If you have one of these kettles, stop using it and contact Continuum for a full refund.