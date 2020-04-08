Mugshots : Madison County : 04/07/20 – 04/08/20

1/4 Latayna Blackwell Aggravated assault

2/4 Allen Jones Criminal trespass

3/4 Sergio Milillo Violation of order of protection

4/4 Timothy Johnson Violation of probation







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/08/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.