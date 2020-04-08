Mugshots : Madison County : 04/07/20 – 04/08/20 April 8, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/4Latayna Blackwell Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4Allen Jones Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4Sergio Milillo Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4Timothy Johnson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/07/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/08/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest