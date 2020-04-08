Police seek ID in Kroger theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department needs assistance in identifying suspects in a shoplifting at Kroger.

On March 28, 2020, surveillance video captured images of two black males walking out of Kroger with a cart full of merchandise that they had not purchased.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a black four door sedan with rear end damage.

If you have information about this incident or can identify either of the suspects, please call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crimestoppers at (731) 424-8477.