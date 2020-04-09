Mugshots : Madison County : 04/08/20 – 04/09/20 April 9, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/3Christopher Heavener Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/3James Scott Call Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/3Bruce Bergey Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/09/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest