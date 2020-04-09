Police seek ID in Henderson Co. payroll check scam

REAGAN, Tenn. — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the identity of two subjects involved in a payroll check scam.

According to a news release, on March 20, the two subjects entered one at a time into a convenience store in Reagan, TN.

The release states they were wearing Coca-Cola apparel and presented what appeared to be a payroll check from the Coca-Cola Bottling Group.

The local business cashed one check for each subject for a total of $979.00. The subjects were in a white “sprinter” van during this incident.

During Henderson County Sheriff Department’s investigation, it was discovered the same two subjects had committed the same offense in another jurisdiction on March 13. During this incident, the subjects were donned in traffic vests presenting checks that appeared to be from the local water department for a total of over $900.00. The subjects were in a red pickup truck.

Anyone with information or the identity of one or both of these subjects is requested to contact Captain Tracey Grisham of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 651-2005.