Churches to hold online services for Easter

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those of you wanting to attend Easter services, there are several churches having virtual events tomorrow.

First Presbyterian Church in Jackson will be live streaming church service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

West Jackson Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter online service.

Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson will also start their online Easter service 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A full list can be found here:

  • First Presbyterian Church on their website at 9:30 a.m.
  • West Jackson Baptist Church on their website and Facebook.
  • Englewood Baptist Church on their website, Facebook, YouTube and their app at 9:30 a.m.
  • Love and Truth Church on YouTube, Facebook and their website at 9 a.m.
  • Soulquest Church will have services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Facebook.
  • North Jackson Baptist Church on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.
  • Northside Assembly of God on Facebook at 10:15 a.m.
  • All Nations Church of God at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Concordia Lutheran Church on their website and Facebook.
