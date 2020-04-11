Churches to hold online services for Easter

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those of you wanting to attend Easter services, there are several churches having virtual events tomorrow.

First Presbyterian Church in Jackson will be live streaming church service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

West Jackson Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter online service.

Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson will also start their online Easter service 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A full list can be found here: