Churches to hold online services for Easter
JACKSON, Tenn. — For those of you wanting to attend Easter services, there are several churches having virtual events tomorrow.
First Presbyterian Church in Jackson will be live streaming church service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
West Jackson Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter online service.
Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson will also start their online Easter service 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
A full list can be found here:
- First Presbyterian Church on their website at 9:30 a.m.
- West Jackson Baptist Church on their website and Facebook.
- Englewood Baptist Church on their website, Facebook, YouTube and their app at 9:30 a.m.
- Love and Truth Church on YouTube, Facebook and their website at 9 a.m.
- Soulquest Church will have services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Facebook.
- North Jackson Baptist Church on Facebook at 10:30 a.m.
- Northside Assembly of God on Facebook at 10:15 a.m.
- All Nations Church of God at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Concordia Lutheran Church on their website and Facebook.