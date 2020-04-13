Cold Nights Coming with Potential for Frost

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Monday, April 13th

Damaging winds brought down trees and power lines to parts of southwest Tennessee yesterday but the vast majority of our viewing area only dealt with heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms at the very worst. Now colder air is settling back into the area bringing a potential for a frost and even a freeze! Below-average temperatures are likely for most of this week.

TONIGHT

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with overcast conditions in northwest Tennessee and clearer weather near the Tennessee River. With light winds from the north, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s by sunrise Tuesday bringing a chance for a light frost to some areas. Stay warm!

It’ll be a partly to mostly cloudy day tomorrow with a slight chance for a stray shower or two. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 50s Tuesday afternoon. A freeze is possible on Wednesday morning, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for tomorrow night and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

