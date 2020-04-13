IRS launches programs to track, assist with stimulus checks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service is launching two programs to assist people with tracking and receiving their stimulus check.

A news release from the IRS says a “non-filers” tool and a “Get My Payment” tool will both be available only through irs.gov.

The IRS says those who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and don’t receive Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits or Railroad Retirement benefits should use the “non-filers” tool.

“Get My Payment,” which is expected to be available on April 17, will allow people to view the status of their stimulus check.

The tool will also allow people to provide their bank account information in order to receive their check quicker, according to the release.

For more information, visit irs.gov.