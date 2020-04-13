Martin police investigate shots fired

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired that occurred early Sunday morning, according to a release.

The release states at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 12, officers responded to the area of Penny Lane in reference to shots being fired.

Officers discovered that multiple shots had been fired causing damage to a parked vehicle and other property near the area.

No one has reported any injuries at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information, please call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 587-2611.