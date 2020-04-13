McNairy Co. Schools to continue online classes

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Board of Education, along with Director of Schools Greg Martin, is continuing remote and online learning.

The decision came after the school board’s Thursday night meeting.

The board is taking on the Tennessee Department of Education’s “Continuity of Instruction,” which was created in lieu of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan pushes for continued online instruction through May 1. Then additional instructional assistance for students from May 4 through May 20.

In the McNairy County Schools news release, Martin and the board thank the parents, teachers and students of the McNairy County School System, in quote:

“Great start to our distance learning program that our schools began April 6.”

Although the students will not be returning to campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, meals will be provided until further notice.

The next step now is figuring out graduation ceremonies.

Right now they are still hoping to hold the scheduled high school graduations, but plan to to have an alternative date for graduations later.

The board says they will make a decision on the graduation dates before the end of the month.

The McNairy County School’s news release can be found on Facebook.