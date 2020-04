NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health is wanting to remind Tennesseans of its Statewide Crisis Line.

The release from the Department of Mental Health says the line is available to anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.

The number is available at (855) 274-7441 or by texting “TN” to 741-741.

Calls to the number are answered by local crisis service providers, according to the release.