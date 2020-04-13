Mix Of Sun/Clouds And Chilly

Weather Update: Monday, April 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a rather windy morning underway as pressure recovers from the frontal passage this morning. The wind will be between 15-20 mph with gust over 30 mph at times. In addition, the temperatures has been falling all morning from the mid and up[per 50s, now down to mid 40s. There are clouds wrapping around the back side of the main upper trough across West Tennessee. Most guidance show a gradual decrease as air descends towards the surface helping to dry out the clouds giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will recover somewhat back into the mid 50s. Just keep in mind the continental polar air mass is still moving in! You’ll probably need the jacket all day.



