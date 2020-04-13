Mugshots : Madison County : 04/09/20 – 04/13/20

1/13 Julia Smith Disorderly conduct

2/13 Antonio Forrest Simple domestic assault

3/13 Antwuane Rucker Violation of order of protection

4/13 Ashley Reid Violation of order of protection

5/13 Billy Bright Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/13 Carondelet Baker Simple domestic assault

7/13 David Fenner Violation of probation

8/13 Demario Currie Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law



9/13 James Wilbourn Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Jovan Gibson Aggravated burglary

11/13 Mitchell Ellison Vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest

12/13 Robert McClanahan Theft under $10,000

13/13 Timothy Powell Ex Parte order of protection, violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.