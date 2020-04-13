Mugshots : Madison County : 04/09/20 – 04/13/20 April 13, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Julia Smith Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Antonio Forrest Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Antwuane Rucker Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Ashley Reid Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Billy Bright Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Carondelet Baker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13David Fenner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Demario Currie Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13James Wilbourn Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Jovan Gibson Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Mitchell Ellison Vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Robert McClanahan Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Timothy Powell Ex Parte order of protection, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/09/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/13/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest