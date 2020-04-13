Rain damages roads in Decatur Co; river expected to rise

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday storms inundated many parts of West Tennessee producing flooding, but by Monday most of the water was gone from Decatur County.

In Scotts Hill, a culvert washed out on Bob McClure Road and Kincannon Road.

“Those streets are going to be impassable right now. Those streets are going to be impassable for probably a few days until the county highway department can get out there and repair those places,” Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said.

Sheriff Byrd says due to the heavy amounts of rainfall, the Tennessee River is expected to rise.

“It will rise sharply in the next, by the end of the week, and should be expected to rise up to flood stage,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Sheriff Byrd says areas near Fisherdale Marina and other areas in Decatur County that typically flood are expected to see high water in the next few days.

“It will rise pretty significantly. Places along the river, I guess technically you can call them subdivisions, but various houses and things along the Tennessee River, that when the river gets to a certain stage, it’s not possible to get to those houses. You can expect some of those houses to be cut off by the end of the week,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Sheriff Byrd says he wants to remind drivers if you come across any flooded roads, don’t drive across.

“In an area where a bridge or a culvert has washed out, if there is water flowing through that area and it appears to be shallow, what you don’t see is that the culvert or bridge that’s under the water may be gone. Once you get to that point, your car and you are going to be in the water,” Sheriff Byrd said.

According to a Tennessee Valley Authority prediction, the river is expected to crest Friday afternoon at a flood stage of 368 feet at Perryville Marina.