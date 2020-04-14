Adamsville public buildings damaged in overnight gunfire

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — Adamsville Police say several public buildings were damaged overnight by gunfire.

“Around 5:45 this morning, the officer came in for end of shift, for dayshift to come in. Once he came in the building, he noticed the west-side entrance door was completely shot out,” said Chief Daniel Vandiver of the Adamsville Police Department.

Then, they got a call from the principal at Adamsville Junior/Senior High School, who noticed something similar at the school.

“It actually went into the door frame by the office, and the spent round had ricocheted back to the entrance,” Chief Vandiver said.

The damage all comes back to a call Monday night, when an officer on night shift got a call about a suicidal person in the area.

“The ping on the phone was actually going through Leapwood,” Chief Vandiver said. “So it showed he was driving away from this area. The ping continued to Milledgeville, and deputies responded to the Milledgeville Cafe.”

Adamsville Police say there is not threat to the community. Someone has admitted to doing this, and they have been taken into custody.

“The statement he gave was he had a hatred for Adamsville. I don’t know the connection there, so that’s why I put the message out if there’s any other places in Adamsville that have damage to let us know,” Chief Vandiver said.

That suspect has been identified as Gregory Huggins.

“What I heard from the sheriff’s office is that they’re trying to get him some mental evaluation from now, then we’ll go from there,” Chief Vandiver said.

Huggins has not been charged at this time, pending that mental evaluation.

Vandiver says investigators believe Huggins was the only person involved, and no one was injured in the shootings.