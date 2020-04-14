Cloudy And Very Cold

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off in what feels like early March! A broad upper trough encompasses a good part of the country right now. The general trends are that temps are 10-15 degrees below normal. Semi-Zonal flow across the Ohio/Tennessee Valley will be in place through today. It will keep clouds around through today as a weak disturbance traverses through. There may be some light precipitation. Precipitation type will be mainly rain, but guidance suggest there could be a few sleet pellets mixing it. Either way, it will be fairly light and insignificant. The bigger deal will be with the colder temperatures, as the high today will be around 50 at best. Tonight clearing skies and high pressure overhead will likely lead to freezing temperatures overnight. Make sure and protect those flowers and vegetation.

