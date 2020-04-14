Dyersburg police confirm multiple incidents over Easter weekend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police confirmed multiple incidents over Easter weekend, including a large group of about 40 individuals, a robbery and shots fired incident, and an individual who charged an officer with a knife.

Police say the first incident was reported around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when an officer stopped a vehicle on Roberts Street.

Police say an officer providing backup saw a person, who was not involved in the incident, run toward officers with a knife.

An officer was able to deploy his taser and stop the threat.

The suspect has been identified as 76-year-old Clara McElrath. McElrath is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the next incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers were responded to Wilson Circle for a disturbance in the area. Officers found about 40 people there after a fight between a few individuals in the group.

Police say officers attempted to disperse the crowd and arrest the individuals involved, when the group began to circle the officers.

Officers at the scene deployed a chemical agent, and one officer was kicked multiple times during the incident.

Police say 31-year-old Rochelle Byars and a 15-year-old were arrested.

Finally, around 5:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hawthorne Avenue.

Police say an officer heading to work responded to the area and stopped a vehicle matching the description of a car seen in the area. Police say the driver of the car was the victim’s brother, who was attempting to locate the suspect.

Police say officers later located the suspect, 22-year-old Semaj Lee, of Caruthersville, Missouri.

Police say the victim told investigators that Lee demanded money at gunpoint and fired a shot during the incident.

Police say a home was shot, but no injuries were reported.

Lee is charged with aggravated robbery.