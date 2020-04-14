Freeze Likely in West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday, April 14th

Believe it or not, along with rain showers, snowflakes fell in parts of West Tennessee this morning! We got reports of light snow mixing in with rain in McKenzie and parts of Henry county this morning. Brenda Smith-Holton shared this video with me on Facebook taken around 11 a.m. today.

TONIGHT

A Freeze Warning has been issued for much the area tonight with a chance for below freezing temperatures early Wednesday morning. Make sure to cover or somehow protect any plants that will be sensitive to damage from this later-than-average Spring freeze. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with calm winds and temperatures in the upper 20s or lower 30s by sunrise. Here are a few tips on how to protect your plants before the cold air arrives.

After a freezing cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It’ll be chilly tomorrow night too with temperatures in the mid 30s by early Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com