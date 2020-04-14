Ripley man charged in double murder

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ripley Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man for first degree murder, according to a news release.

The release states on April 11, just before 10 p.m., officers with the Ripley Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Lockard Street and discovered two deceased individuals.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Dietrich Rogers and Joshua Yancy.

During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators with the Ripley Police Department and Dyersburg Police Department developed information that identified Juwun Lake as the person responsible.

Tuesday, Lake was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first degree murder. He remains jailed without bond in the Lauderdale County Jail as he awaits his first court appearance.