STAR Center moves sessions online, announces new award

JACKSON — The STAR Center is responding to the COVID-19 crisis by rethinking how they can reach their clients.

STAR Center President Dave Bratcher says they’re moving their music therapy lessons online and holding STAR Center meetings online as well.

He says the mission doesn’t change regardless of situation, and it’s not about what happens to you, but how you respond.

One of their new ideas is the STAR Mom of the Year Award, where you can nominate any woman who lives in West Tennessee and is the mother to a child with a disability.

“The nomination period is open, we’ve extended it through the 20 of this month, so you can go to StarMomAward.com and learn more there,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher says they have more ideas and methods to be unveiled in the future.