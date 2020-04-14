West Tennessee Legal Services offers resources for domestic violence victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Legal Services is providing resources for victims of domestic violence as Madison County and the city of Jackson’s shelter-at-home orders remain in effect.

According to a news release, the organization continues to help victims with getting orders of protection, divorces, accompanying victims in court hearings, through custody issues, and other related concerns.

The release says the organization can also assist with finding housing.

While employees with West Tennessee Legal Services are working remotely, victims can still call for assistance to speak with an employee, according to the release.

The release says hearings for orders of protection are still being heard in court, and orders that would have expired between March 13 and May 5 have been extended through May 6, 2020.

Victims can still apply for orders of protection by going to the Safe Hope Family Justice Center at 512 Roland Avenue, in Jackson, while the Madison County General Sessions clerk’s office is closed.

For more information, call West Tennessee Legal Services at (800) 372-8346 or (731) 423-0616, or visit their website here.