2nd grader reads to kids on Facebook

JACKSON, Tenn.–Madisyn Lee goes to East Elementary School in Humboldt and she said she loves to read.

So she wanted to share her love for books with other kids by reading to them on Facebook.

Wednesday Madisyn read ‘Rosie Revere, Engineer’.

“And so they won’t like be bored, so they can listen to me and try to read better,” said 2nd grader Madisyn Lee.

Madisyn said next she plans to read ‘A Girl Named Misty’, based on a true story about Misty Copeland.

You can follow her mom’s page at Jasmine Lee on Facebook to read along with Madisyn.