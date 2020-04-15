85 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another two positive COVID-19 results in Madison County residents, bringing the total to 85 confirmed cases.
The most recent patients are a 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man.
Epidemiology staff at the health department are reaching out to people who may have had contact with the patients.
Neither patient is currently hospitalized.
The health department also released updated statistics on those patients, including race, gender, age, and their health statuses.
Race:
- Black or African-American: 48 cases, 56 percent
- White: 14 cases, 17 percent
- Asian: 2 cases, 2 percent
- Hispanic: 1 case, 1 percent
- Unspecified: 20 cases, 24 percent
Gender:
- Female: 48 cases, 56 percent
- Male: 37 cases, 44 percent
Health status:
- Recovered: 28 cases, 33 percent
- Not recovered: 21 cases, 25 percent
- Better: 15 cases, 18 percent
- Unknown: 21 cases, 24 percent
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 0 cases
- 11 – 20 years: 1 case, 1 percent
- 21 – 30 years: 13 cases, 15 percent
- 31 – 40 years: 10 cases, 12 percent
- 41 – 50 years: 18 cases, 21 percent
- 51 – 60 years: 26 cases, 31 percent
- 61 – 70 years: 13 cases, 15 percent
- 71 – 80 years: 4 cases, 5 percent
- 80 + : 0 cases
Find more information about COVID-19 from the Tennessee Department of Health at https://www.tn.gov/health/