City of Jackson starts hiring freeze for city departments
JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger confirmed Wednesday that the city has issued a hiring freeze in all departments.
Mayor Conger says the city’s revenue will be impacted by COVID-19, and the freeze is a precautionary measure to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the budget.
The freeze is effective immediately and will be in effect until further notice. Any exceptions to the freeze will be approved through the mayor’s office.
Below is the full statement from Mayor Scott Conger:
“As you are aware, we are in uncertain times. The world has been impacted in ways that none of us have seen in our lifetimes. There is no business or entity that has not seen the impacts of this worldwide pandemic. The City of Jackson is no exception. Our revenues will be drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is incumbent upon us, now, to start taking precautionary measures to mitigate the budgetary impact. Effective immediately, and until further notice, the City of Jackson is issuing a hiring freeze across all departments. Any exceptions must be approved by my office. No decision, that has been made in the past several weeks, has been easy. We will continue to look for ways to ensure that basic services are provided to our citizens. I sincerely appreciate the work you have done and are continuing to do. My office will be in contact with you in the coming days about further measures to reduce the budgetary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”