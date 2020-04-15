City of Jackson starts hiring freeze for city departments

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger confirmed Wednesday that the city has issued a hiring freeze in all departments.

Mayor Conger says the city’s revenue will be impacted by COVID-19, and the freeze is a precautionary measure to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the budget.

The freeze is effective immediately and will be in effect until further notice. Any exceptions to the freeze will be approved through the mayor’s office.

Below is the full statement from Mayor Scott Conger: