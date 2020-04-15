Frost Possible Again Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, April 15th

After record cold temperatures this morning caused a freeze, we’ve seen plenty of sunshine today bring temperatures to the lower 60s this afternoon! However, another cold night is on the way so keep plants covered overnight that would be sensitive to frost! A Frost Advisory has been issued for almost all of West Tennessee from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday morning. It only excludes Shelby county in southwest Tennessee.

TONIGHT

We’ll drop back to the lower 30s again tonight with clear skies and light and variable winds so a frost may occur again Thursday morning. A cold front is approaching West Tennessee now but is not expected to bring much other than a few clouds and light winds.

After another cold morning with frost, temperatures will be back in the 60s tomorrow and could possibly even approach 70°F in afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay dry until Friday when a few showers may return in the afternoon and evening hours. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

