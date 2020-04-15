Generals home opener suspended due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The first pitch of the Jackson Generals home opener was supposed to take place Wednesday night at the Ballpark of Jackson against the Birmingham Barons, but just like every other live sporting event across the country, those 9 innings were not played due to the impact of COVID-19.

For a AA Minor League affiliate like Jackson, this delay makes a serious financial impact on every aspect of the organization. No games means no fans to attend those games, which means the Generals lose money from ticket sales. General Manger Marcus Sabata remains optimistic, explaining that the organization has been working with other minor league teams to maintain financial stability.

The Generals also entered the 2020 season as the two time defending Southern League Champions.

Moving forward, Minor League teams will continue to comply with the decisions of Major League Baseball. No specific date has yet to be set for the start of the 2020 season.