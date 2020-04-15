Gov. Bill Lee recommends schools close for remainder of school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that he is recommending all schools remain closed in Tennessee for the rest of the school year.

The decision comes only days after Gov. Lee extended a safer-at-home order through April 30 for the entire state.

Schools were closed through at least April 24 prior to Gov. Lee’s recommendation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.